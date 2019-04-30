Mary Elizabeth Diamond of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home with her husband at her side after 56 years of love and devotion. She was 86. Born and raised in Mount Laurel, she raised her seven children and still had time to hold several jobs as a cashier in the supermarket, cook in a daycare camp, banquet waitress at Trump Casino, server in Lenape High School cafeteria and spend many happy years with her husband, Herb. She tried to keep up with her 21 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Life for Mary (Aunt Lizzy) was very happy, fun loving and rewarding because of her unrelenting compassion and Irish temperament. She cherished the time spent with family, and will be deeply missed by everyone she leaves behind. A viewing will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday (today), immediately followed by a funeral service both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Sharon Hill, Pa. Mount Laurel Home for Funerals mountlaurelfuneralhome.com