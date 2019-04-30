Lauren M. (Benninghoff) Carber of Pennsburg, Pa. passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with Melanoma. She was 36. Lauren was the beloved wife of Benjamin R. Carber, with whom she shared 10 years of marriage. Born in Abington, Pa., she was a daughter of Marie and Roy Benninghoff. Lauren was a graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School, Class of 2000, and East Stroudsburg University, Class of 2004. She obtained her Master's of Science in Education from Gwynedd Mercy University, Class of 2008. Lauren was a teacher at Hiram Dodd Elementary in Allentown, Pa. for nine years, a Marlborough Elementary Co-President of the PTFS, as well as the Cheerleading Coach for the Upper Perkiomen Mohawks Cheerleaders. She loved spending her summers in Sea Isle City with her family and friends. Lauren was the corner stone of the Carber/Benninghoff family for all family events and plans. She passed on her love of Dance and Cheerleading to her daughter, Gianna, and her love of sports to her son, Jack. In addition to her husband, Ben, Lauren is survived by her parents, Marie and Roy Benninghoff, her mother-in-law, Doris Carber, and Joe and Sue Hallman. She is also survived by her children, Gianna and Jack; her Chocolate Lab, Bentley; brothers, Michael (Elizabeth), Richard (Andrea) and Roy J. Benninghoff (Lynne); brothers-in-law, Aaron and Jeremy Carber; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and neighbors. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing after 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at Calvary Church, 820 Rt. 113, Souderton, Pa., and to attend her funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Christ Reformed Church of Indian Creek Cemetery, 171 Church Road, Telford, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauren's name may be made to Lehigh Valley Health Network, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. Please write in memo line: Hospice-Lauren Carber. To share memories and condolences with Lauren's family, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro www.schneiderfuneralhome.net