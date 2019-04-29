Ruth Alice (Gabele) Hall Ellwood City Ruth Alice (Gabele) Hall, 98, of Ellwood City passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, at Northview Estates. Born June 14, 1920, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Jay A. and Esther Blankenbicker Gabele. Ruth graduated from Rochester High School in 1938 and Garfield Business School in Beaver Falls in 1939. She was employed at Treadwell Construction Company in Midland for seven years before she was married. She married George E. Hall of Ellwood City on September 29, 1946. They were married for 55 years when he died on December 13, 2001. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women. She also worked on many of the church soup luncheons. Ruth was Past President of the Ellwood City Woman's Club and a member of the Ellwood Historical Society. She was past President of the AARP and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels for about 15 years. Survivors include a son, Gregory (Patti) Hall of Ellwood City; two daughters, Kathleen (Bruce) Baer of Downingtown, Pa. and Sandra (Art) Ryden of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Douglas (Kristen) Hall of Dayton, Ohio, Jeffrey (Sarah) Hall of Orlando, Fla., Brad (Mallory) Hall of Charlotte, N.C., Kimberly (Gary) Shadley of Columbus, Ohio, Justin Agnew of Downingtown, Pa. and Ryan Agnew of Venice, Fla. ; three step grandchildren, Rebecca Baer of Tallahassee, Fla., Kimberly Baer of Lancaster, Pa. and Caitlyn Ryden of Pittsburgh; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Jay and Winona Gabele. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Her pastor, Rev. Angelique Bradford will officiate. Private interment will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave. Ellwood City, PA 16117 or the Ellwood City Public Library, 415 Lawrence Ave. Ellwood City, PA 16117. Online condolences may be sent to marshalls fh.com.