Lucinda M. 'Cinde' Palkovich New Brighton Lucinda M. "Cinde" Palkovich, 63, of Brighton Twp., passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born on May 23, 1955, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Alfred J. and Rosemary Laughlin Mathieu, Cinde enjoyed traveling and was a devoted wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, niece, and daughter-in-law who will be sadly missed by all who loved her. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Mathieu, and her father-in-law, Francis J. Palkovich. Surviving Cinde is her husband of 40 years, Todd Palkovich; one daughter, Kristin (Ryan) Crispell of Charlotte, N.C.; one son, Eric Palkovich of Charlotte, N.C.; two grandchildren, Collin and Lila Crispell; two brothers, James (Cynthia) Mathieu and Martin (Deborah) Mathieu, all of Penn Hills; her mother-in-law, Betty Palkovich of Penn Hills; one sister-in-law, Lisa (Louis) Cuccaro of Plum; an aunt, Doris Mathieu, and numerous nieces and nephews, to whom she was known as Aunt "Ninnie". Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Tim Goodman. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Cinde's name, to the Beaver County Humane Society or the American Liver Foundation.