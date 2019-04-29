Goldie H. (Bokor) Black, 86, Morro Bay, Calif., formerly of Grove City, Pa., died February 21, 2019, Memorial service to be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Fithian Chapel, Tower Church, 248S Broad St., Grove City, Pa.
