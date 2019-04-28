Karen A. Pfunk, a resident of Perkasie, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday April 25, 2019. She was 67. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Karen is survived by her beloved husband, Alan, and sons, William (Amy) and Kevin. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Prokosch (Evelyn). She was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters. Karen was a member and organizer of the Legion of Mary in Bucks County and a parishioner of Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Hilltown. She worked as an industrial engineer and entrepreneur in the health care field. Karen enjoyed spending time with her family and selflessly caring for others. Friends and family are invited to attend her viewings from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Karen's name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below. Scanlin Funeral Home, Chalfont www.scanlinfuneralhome.com