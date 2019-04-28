Bruce Alan Stewart, 68, of Aliquippa, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in his home. Born April 15, 1951, in Bellevue, he was a son of the late Harley and Georgina "Nicky" (Nichols) Stewart. Bruce started his working career at his family owned business, Robert S. Stewart Hardware in Ambridge. He then retired from LTV Steel in Aliquippa with 18 years of service, and from Alam's Hardware in Aliquippa, with 26 years of service. He also was employed by Roma Restaurant in Ambridge. In his earlier years, he was an avid bowler, and an excellent golfer, winning club championships at Ambridge Country Club. Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Scott Stewart, and Shawn and Michelle Stewart; two beloved grandchildren, Samuel and Shelby Stewart; a brother and sister-in-law, H. Dean and Debby Stewart, and a niece and nephew. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com., to share memories and celebrate Bruce's life.