Joseph J. Owsiak Jr., "Joe Snow," passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence. He was 70. A resident of Old Forge, N.Y., he had previously lived in Prospectville, Pa. Joe was born April 29, 1948 in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. He was the son of the late Joseph Owsiak Sr. and Helen Owsiak. He was a graduate of Lansdale Catholic High School and attended LaSalle and Delaware Valley Universities. Joe was employed at Whitemarsh Memorial Park as Superintendent from July 1, 1974 to Jan. 2, 2017. Mr. Owsiak played in a racquetball league twice a week for over 30 years at Highpoint Athletic Club. He loved music, playing in bands with his father and on his own. He was an accomplished pianist and played the accordian. Joe retired to the place he loved, his and Patty's Old Forge home in the Adirondacks, Camp Snow-A-Wana. With over 40 years of visiting the Adirondacks Joe spent time canoeing, boating, backpacking and hiking. He completed 11 High Peaks and over 100 other mountains. Joe was a passionate snowmobiler with over 100,000 lifelong documented miles and countless stories from the trail. He loved maps, driving, and exploring Upstate New York and Pennsylvania. Joe never missed a televised Syracuse Basketball game, following them throughout each season. He had a daily affection for the weather, watching the news and collecting newspapers. Joe was dedicated to documenting the life of him and his family through pictures, videos and journals that will be treasured. Joe was the beloved husband of Patricia Owsiak for 47 years; the devoted father of John Owsiak (Christina), Julie D'Aquila and Lisa Owsiak; and the loving grandfather of Breanna Lee, Sierra D'Aquilla, Caitlyn Owsiak, Emma Owsiak, and Lucky Owsiak. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Vas (Joseph). Joe Snow loved life and all of you! Think Snow! Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Lamb Funeral Home, 101 Byberry Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will follow in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B.R.A.S.S., 150 Norridgewock Lake Rd., Eagle Bay, NY 13331. Condolences and memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below. Lamb Funeral Home, Huntingdon Valley www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com