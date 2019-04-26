David A. Rubin of Lumberton, N.J. passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was the father of Joshua Rubin (Lisa); grandfather of Brooklyn Rubin and Dylan Rubin; son of Barbara and Joseph Rubin; and brother of Michael Howard Rubin, Mitchell Rubin and Earle Rubin (Ellen). He is also survived by nieces and a nephew. David was the third generation owner of Ted Rubin and Son Plumbing and Heating in Lumberton. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. D), Pennsauken, N.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation online at www.coloncancerfoundation.org. Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., Cherry Hill, N.J. www.plattmemorial.com