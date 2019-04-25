Thomas James Moore, Jr., a valiant warrior with a positive attitude, "I will beat this cancer" was diagnosed 18 months ago with a rare cancer that affects 1 in two million people, adrenal cortical metastatic carcinoma. Tom passed on Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019, at his home in Sewickley at the age of 37. Born in Sewickley on May 26, 1981, one of three children to his supportive and loving parents, Thomas James and Katherine (Trapp) Moore of Sewickley. He also is survived by his brother, Jason Moore and sister, Kaitlin Moore Scott; nieces and nephew, Sophia, Jack, Henley and Mackenzie; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Tom was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and his cousin, Shawn. Tom was a 1999 graduate of Quaker Valley High School and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He had worked as a massage therapist, landscaper and was training to be a home inspector. It is hard to imagine this world without him and he will be missed every day. He was a very kind, caring person with a generous nature. He never met a challenge he couldn't solve whether it be helping Mom fix her computer, helping his dad with his many projects or just being there for others. Visitation Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 616 Washington Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.