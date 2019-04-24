Walter O. Ford of Chalfont, Pa., died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 62. He was the beloved husband for 28 years to Anne Schumacher Ford. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a son of Walter O. and Jean Archer Ford. Walter grew up in Philadelphia, graduated from Abington High School Alternative School and went on to study at the University of Miami. He worked for Guy M. Cooper, Inc. Mechanical Contractors in Willow Grove for over 20 years as their MIGA (Make It Go Away) guy. Walter liked to ride motorcycles, listen to rock and roll music, boat and ski. He was also active competed in dog sports, such as confirmation (look pretty), obedience, rally, agility, and his most favorite lure coursing with his Borzois. Last summer he took a cross country ride across the country on route 66 with his brother Henry, nephew Hank, and dear friend Neil Bookman. In addition to his caring wife, he is survived by his loving sister, Carolyn Ford and her partner Marjorie Slyhoff of Perkasie, and his brother, Henry Ford and his wife Helen of London, England. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and professional colleagues. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10:30 a.m. until his funeral service at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 East Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain, PA 18901. His interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111, www.foxchase.org. www.fluehr.com