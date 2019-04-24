Katz Libby Press Katz passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Neshaminy Manor, Doylestown. She was 94. She was a lifelong resident of Bucks County. Libby lived in Levittown for 60 years where she was a longtime member of Beth El Synagogue. She was an early supporter of environmental and animal rights issues. She is survived by her three sons, Michael (Anita), Brian (Deborah), and Larry Katz; five grandchildren, Aaron, Seth (Lori), Moira, Sam (Meghan), and Jesse; and two great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Interment will follow in King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to World Wildlife Organization (WWF) https://support.worldwildlife.org. Send condolences to the web site listed below. Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, Doylestown www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com