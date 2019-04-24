The Honorable William David Hill of Willingboro, N.J., retired State of New Jersey Supervising Judge of Worker's Compensation, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Trenton, N.J. in 1928, he was the son of Mary Alice (Abrahams/Matlack) and Harry Russell Hill. Bill grew up in Ewingville, N.J., where he was proud to have been a Boy Scout and having attended the Lanning Demonstration School prior to going to Trenton Central High. The first in his family to go to college, he attended Rutgers University on a full academic N.J. State (Upton) Scholarship. He met the love of his life, Kathleen Patricia "Kathy" Johnson, a student at Trenton State Teachers College near his parent's house, through family and mutual friends shortly after graduating from Rutgers in 1950 and before going to Korea. Bill served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1951 through the end of 1953. He was active in combat in Korea following O.C.S. and Artillery School training at Fort Sill, Okla. He was a forward observer and artillery officer, which included time near Heartbreak Ridge and the Mung Dun Ni Valley. He was promoted to First Lieutenant and ultimately became an Aide-de-Campe to General Thomas Dunn of the 40th Division before leaving the Army, turning down a regular commission and military career to marry Kathy in 1954. Among other awards he received the Army Commendation Medal and the ROK Presidential Unit Citation. Bill was dedicated to a life of public service and obtained his law degree from Temple University while working as an Insurance Claims Adjustor. He clerked for the N.J. Attorney General before starting as a Deputy Attorney General, handling cases at the state and federal level. He was admitted to the bar for the Supreme Court of the State of New Jersey and for the U.S. Supreme Court. Starting in 1961 he then worked for the N.J. Department of Labor as a Referee of Worker's Compensation before being appointed in 1968 as a Trial Judge of Worker's Compensation. He then became a Supervising Judge involved in the oversight and training of other Judges. Immediately following his retirement in 1992, he was called back by the Governor to continue to supervise and train the state's Workers Compensation Judges for another year. Then after serving the State of New Jersey for 31 years as a lawyer and Judge, he continued to serve as an emeritus Judge for many years on a State Commission that investigated Judicial behavior of N.J. Dept. of Labor Judges. He was proud of his ability to positively affect the lives of thousands of N.J. citizens. Bill also was a scholar of American History and Character with a special interest in the Civil War and the role of the N.J. 1st Division, in which his grandfather served. He was dedicated to his family, the State of New Jersey and Country. Bill loved taking his family on extended summer camping and trailer vacations to appreciate our natural resources and history. With Kathy he loved to travel and they had an active social life with friends. He was a founding member of the Willingboro Food and Wine Society, where with Kathy they developed lifelong friendships. Bill also became a Wine Educator and Judge, incorporating his love of reading, geography, history and wine. Following retirement Bill and Kathy enjoyed experiencing decades of extensive travel by car, train, boat and plane throughout all 50 states, and Europe, especially enjoying educational Elder Hostel trips to Europe, England, Ireland and the Channel Islands. With Kathy he was proud of their immediate large loving family, as well as their extended families. They were actively involved in the lives of their children and families. Bill wanted to be remembered as a Patriot Public Servant - Brother - Friend and especially a proud Father and Grandfather. Bill led a full, involved, productive and meaningful life that inspired and impacted many, even outside of his family. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathy, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage and innumerable adventures. Bill is survived by his five children (and their spouses): Dr. William David Hill II (Patricia) of Charleston, S.C., Patricia Ellen Grim (Thomas) of Augusta, Ga., John R. R. Hill (Michele) of Mullica Hill, N.J., Thomas Andrew C. Hill (Alison) of Maple Shade, N.J., and Peter J. Hill (Mary Gina) of Haddon Heights, N.J.; his ten grandchildren, Thomas, Miranda, Olivia, Zachary (Frances), Victoria (Michael), Julia, Jennifer, Andrew, Mary Gianna, and Sophia; as well as two (and counting) great grandchildren, Michael and Dean. Bill is also survived by his brother, dear friend and fellow traveler in the law, Harry Russell Hill Jr. of Lawrenceville, N.J. Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North, where a service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Sturge-Weber Foundation (https://sturge-weber.org), or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517, (855) 448-3997, or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below. Givnish of Cinnaminson www.givnish.com