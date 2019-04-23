Fritz Carr Sr. of Solebury, Pa., passed away suddenly Monday, April 15, 2019, in York, Pa.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Harold and Anna (Ernst) Carr, Fritz resided in Levittown, Pa., before moving to Solebury, Pa., in 1995.

He grew up in The Northeast Village, Philadelphia, Pa., and later enlisted into the U.S. Air Force for the adventure and to serve his country. He was stationed in Lon-don, England, during the Vietnam Era. For the next 27 years, he worked for Roto-Rooter starting as a service technician and climbed to Regional Vice President. Most recently, he was the President of Resolve Rooter, Inc. of Warminster, Pa., for 21 years.

Fritz will always be remembered for his jokes, larger than life personality, even bigger heart, and the many people whom he helped throughout the years. Fritz always bet on the underdog and believed everyone deserved a second chance. He was known for saying, "Good to see me again wasn’t it." He loved baseball, fishing, traveling, and playing Texas Hold’em Poker.

Fritz was the beloved husband of 26 years to Denise (Ordorff) Carr; devoted father of Fritz Jr., Sydney, and Cheyenne Carr; grandfather of Cassian Carr; and dear brother of Ronald Carr, Helen Emma Gardner, and the late Harold "Curly" Carr.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa., with a service to follow. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940.

