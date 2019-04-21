Frances Elizabeth (Chase) Simmons passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Pickering Manor Nursing Home, Newtown, Pa. She was 94. Fran was born July 27, 1925, in Manchester, N.H., to Louis and Frances Elizabeth (Denham) Chase. The daughter of a traveling minister, she and her five siblings had the privilege of attending school and growing up in many different states, providing many experiences she would share in stories with her children. Fran was an amazing woman whose talents were many. She was a long standing member of Newtown Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, and a member of The Eastern Star and a Licensed Practical Nurse, a degree she earned after her children were grown. Full of compassion, the family home always included many pets and was always open to anyone needing a place to stay for a while. She was a talented singer, piano player and storyteller, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her former husband of 41 years, Harry J. Simmons Sr., and her son, a U.S. Marine, Harry J. Simmons Jr. She is survived by her children, Sandra Giangrante, Michael Simmons (Kathy) and Debra Hyde; and grandchildren, Tom Jefferson (Denise), Carol Jefferson, Albert Giangrante (Kim), Courtney Hyde, and Nick Hyde; and many great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Pickering Manor for their attentiveness and loving care. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to Noon Wednesday, April 24, with funeral following at 12:30 p.m. at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa. Memorials may be made in Fran's name to Guardians of the National Cemetery, 233 Newtown Bypass, Newtown, PA 18940, www.guardiansofthenational cemetery.org. To view obituary online, visit the web site listed below. Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Newtown www.swartzgivnish.com