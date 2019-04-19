Raymond 'Doc' L. Welch, of Darlington, died, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home. Doc was born January 18, 1946, a son of the late Carl and Betty Rice Welch. He was a retiree from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and a member of the Highland VFW Post 5945. Doc is survived by two sisters and a brother. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob T. Welch and a brother, David Welch. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at VAN DYKE-SWANEY-RETTIG FUNERAL HOME, East Palestine, Ohio. Burial will be in East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers, Ohio. View this obituary and send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.