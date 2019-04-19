Patricia M. Cather, 85, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields, where she was a resident. Born January 8, 1934, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Roberta Sedoris Morrow. Patricia was a member of English Lutheran Church in Zelienople. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and treasured the time she spent with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (the late David) Questiaux of Watersonville, Pa.; three sons, Mark (Vicki) Cather of Huntsville, Ala., Dan (Lori) Cather of Cranberry Twp., Pa. and Dean (Jennifer) Cather of Harrisburg, Pa. and seven grandchildren. Services for Patricia will be held privately by her family. She will be laid to rest at North Sewickley Cemetery, Beaver County. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 East Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Patricia's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.