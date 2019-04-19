Louisa C. Przybycin of Delanco, formerly of Marlton, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 89. Born in Bridgeton, Louisa and her late husband, Vincent, lived in Marlton for over 40 years before moving to Delanco in 2002. Louisa was a longtime telephone operator for NJ Bell Telephone, Strawbridge's and Macy's. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, gardening, and sewing. She loved shopping and going to the casinos. Most especially, she loved to spend time with her great-grandchildren. Louisa is survived by five children: Vincent Przybycin Jr., Debra Lynn Klingler, Steven Michael Przybycin, Jennifer Morse, and Patricia Mannion; her three grandchildren: Jacqueline Balliet, Eric Klingler, and Stephanie Przybycin; and three great-grandchildren: McKayla, Natalie, and Alexander, who were the joys of her life. Funeral services will be held privately. Perinchief Chapels, Mount Holly www.perinchief.com