Esther G. Kelly, 67, of Ellwood City (Wayne Twp.) passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18 2019, at UPMC Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh. Complete arrangements will be announced by the TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 Sixth Street, Ellwood City.
