Donald R. Gault, 91, of Greenville (Hempfield Twp.) passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Grove of Greenville. He was born in Rochester, Pa. on August 11, 1927, a son of the late Earl and Lillian (Wolfgang) Gault. He had faithfully served with the U.S. Marines Corps during World War II. On June 28, 1947, he married the former Juanita Harkins who preceded him in death after 37 years of marriage. He then married Lovela (Reed) Iliff on July 15, 1985, who survives. Don had been employed at the Pittsburgh Tube Co. of Monaca for 40 years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. He enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. He was a gifted woodworker having used his talents to make and refinish beautiful furniture for his home. He was a lifetime member of the Duncanville VFW Post 8724. He was a member of the Beaver Valley Beagle Club for many years. He enjoyed raising beagles and competed in and had won many trophies in field trials. He loved the Lord and his church family at the Sheakleyville United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Evelyn Steimer, Beaver and Joyce (Charles) King, New Brighton; a son, Richard (Meg) Gault, Brooklyn, Conn.; his stepchildren, Raymond (Cindy) Turner, Hadley, Clair (Lee) Turner, Hadley, Vicki (Michael) Hoover, Seacrest, Fla. and Shari (Scott) Gastrow, Franklin, Wis.; a sister, Wanda Corbett, Ponte Verde, Fla.; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a very special friend and hunting buddy, Wayne Sheets and his beloved dog, Tipper who was a faithful companion to Don for 14 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Juanita; two brothers, Robert Gault and Jack Gault and a son, Michael Gault. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Sheakleyville United Methodist Church, Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville, with Rev. Theresa A. Robison, pastor of the church officiating. Don will be laid to rest at the Sheakleyville Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and may share memories and condolences with the family online at www.snyderfh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the ROBERT L. SNYDER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 3223 Perry Hwy., Sheakleyville.