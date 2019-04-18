Sylvia Agress Teich of Yardley, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Abrams Residence in Ewing, N.J. She was 96. Born in Daytona Beach, Fla., she was a graduate of Florida State College for Women. She was a former resident of Trenton, N.J., and was a longtime resident of Yardley, Pa. Sylvia was a former member of Greenacres County Club and was an active volunteer at the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital. Wife of the late Arthur Teich, she is survived by a daughter, Nancy Teich Frost; a son, Jonathan Teich; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Stacey), Ali, Jessi, Sam (Andrea) and Nate (Emily); and three great-grandchildren, Alexa, Parker and Carter. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel, 1534 Pennington Road, Ewing, N.J. Burial will follow in the Congregation Brothers of Israel Cemetery, 901 Liberty Street, Trenton, N.J. In observance of Passover, the period of mourning will not be observed. The family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Greenwood House, 53 Walter Street, Ewing, NJ 08628. Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel, Ewing