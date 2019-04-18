Donna R. McLaughlin, 75, of Independence Twp., passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019, in her home. She was born on August 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Edward and Josephine Williamson. She was a preschool teacher at Crestmont Alliance Church and drove a school bus for Hopewell School District for many years. She was a wonderful baker and loved baking pies. She is survived by her four children, Dave and Tresa McLaughlin, Albany, Ohio, Dawn and Stephen Ingram, Independence Twp., Dan and Christine McLaughlin, Independence Twp. and Deb Shaffer, Independence Twp.; five grandchildren, Frank (Ashley) Campbell, Amber McLaughlin, Tori and Noah Ingram, and Timmy Shaffer; four great grandchildren, Frankie, Sidney and Lilyan Campbell and Autumn Sorrell and two siblings, Barbara Mitchell, Hopewell Twp. and Joseph (Marsha) Williamson, Fla. Friends will be received on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexander Future Foundation, Josephine Williamson Scholarship Fund, PO Box 204, Albany, OH 45710.