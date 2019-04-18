Domenic "Hawk" Santia, 78, of Hope- well Twp., passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. Born August 5, 1940, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Domenic and Helen (Palazzi) Santia. Hawk was a retired employee of the Tin Mill of LTV Steel, Aliquippa, with 44 years of service. A U.S. Army Veteran, he was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church; American Serbian Club; the former S.O. I., and currently served as President of the American Italian Club, all in Aliquippa. He is survived by his devoted children, Marc Santia, and Nicole (Jason) Leseiko; two beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Dominic; a brother, Rick (Kathy) Santia; a sister, Kathy Santia and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis Santia and Daniel J. Santia. Friends will be received Friday, April 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at 10:45 a.m. in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., where the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors.