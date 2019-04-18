Daniel R. Kinter of New Britain Borough passed away on the evening of Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. He was 63. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Helen Alma Stedman and Billy Brooks Kinter. Dan was raised in Big Flats, N.Y., and attended Horseheads High School and SUNY Fredonia. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda. They met in the summer of 1981 after Linda saw him trip as he walked by her office window. They "fell" in love and were married in 1984. Dan started and successfully ran his own marketing communications business, Kintercom, for 22 years. He was a dedicated and supportive father to daughters, Laura and Grace. He never missed a concert, game, or birthday. Dan's imagination and sense of humor made him an amazing father not only to them, but to every friend and teammate they had. He loved helping others and was a generous friend and neighbor, and above all, he "loved to make people laugh". His dad jokes will never be forgotten, mostly because his daughters have begun telling them. Dan had a natural sense of curiosity that led him to pursue numerous interests including music, writing and martial arts. He was a talented guitar player and produced DjangoFest, the first gypsy jazz festival in the Northeast in 2004. He also published a novel, The Bridges, just this year. In addition to his beloved wife and daughters, he is survived by his brother, Thomas Stedman Kinter and his wife Betsy, and their two children, Wesley and Dana. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David Giraldi, and his wife Ann Marie; nieces, Ariana and Gabrielle; and nephew, Jordon. Dan's family will receive condolences from 10:30 a.m. until Words of Remembrance at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain. Interment will be private. Memorials in his name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.fluehr.com