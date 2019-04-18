Carolyn DelTondo, 80, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in UPMC-Passavant, Cranberry. Born February 6, 1939, in West Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Christy and Amelia (Lalama) Leonardo. She was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp., The Christian Mothers, the St. Frances Cabrini 50 plus group, and the St. Anthony Congregation, West Aliquippa. Mrs. DelTondo was preceded in death by her husband, Felice "Phil" DelTondo in 2002; a brother, Christy "Boomer" Leonardo; and a sister, Connie Calafactor. Surviving are a daughter, Rachael DelTondo, Center Twp.: three sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Mary and Bob Mullins, Raccoon Twp.; Kristine Leonardo, Sewickley; and Rose Peterson, Grove City; a special niece, Magic Sentz and her husband Bruce; two special nephews, Christy Leonardo and Jeffery Mullins; and other nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received Friday, April 19, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be conducted Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 9 a.m. followed by a Blessing Service at 9:30 a.m. in St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Twp. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.