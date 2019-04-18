Alice M. Noll, 81, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Center Twp., passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Heritage Valley Beaver. Born March 28, 1938, in Rochester, a daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Case Miller, she was a retired LPN with the former New Brighton Hospital. Alice was a member of the Genesis Assembly of God Church, Hopewell. She was preceded in death by her husband, August "Gus" Richard Noll, in 1993, and a brother, Robert Miller. Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Ann and Michael Strano, Pittsburgh; one son and daughter-in-law, August Eric and Lori Noll, Imperial; a granddaughter, Morgan Strano, Pittsburgh; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Carl Karse, Middleburg Heights, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. A service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Genesis Assembly of God Church, Hopewell, where everyone is requested to meet. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Wayne Jackson assisted by Pastor Janet Giles. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. The family request contributions be given to the Genesis Assembly of God Church, 111 Cherryton St., Aliquippa, PA 15001.