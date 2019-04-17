Terry L. Probst, 71, of Beaver Falls, formerly of Rochester, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Terry was born on September 3, 1947, the son of the late Henry and Elma (Hollenbaugh) Probst. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by three brothers, Roy, Robert, and Charles Probst, and one sister, Florence Brightwell. He is survived by two sons and a daughter, along with numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation. Services are being handled by HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St.