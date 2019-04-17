Joseph C. Wasdi, 88, of Economy, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in UPMC Passavant. He was born December 31, 1930, in Commodore, Indiana County, Pa., to the late Wasil and Anna (Fayak) Wasdi. He was a retired boiler house fireman for Valvoline Oil Company. Joseph was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, a gardener and a dedicated Pittsburgh sports team fan. He is survived by his wife, Mariam P. (Greer) Wasdi; a daughter, Brenda K. Wasdi and Gus Papantonio of Wexford; brother, Carl K. (Anne) Hvozda of Homer City, Pa.; nephew, Eric, and niece, Kristi and their families; and a brother, John T. (JT) Wasdi of Fairfax, Va. To my co-workers at Valvoline and friends, Fairwell. There was no public visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome. com.