John J. Loch passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, at his residence at Phoebe Allentown Retirement Community. He was 95. Born in Morrisville, John worked as a farmer, later driving trucks for the Campbell's Soup Company and then as a basket man for the New Jersey Farmer's Markets. He greatly enjoyed being on the road delivering baskets and seeing his friends. John loved to work outside keeping his yard freshly mowed and well maintained. One of his great loves was enjoying a good lunch or dinner with his family. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often visiting and spending time with him. John was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Erda M. Loch, and beloved son, John C. Loch. John will be deeply missed his daughter-in- law, Mary Loch of Jim Thorpe, Pa., and three grandchildren, Becky Loch, Kim Howard (Glen), and Sharie Loch. He is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren, along with his brother, Bill Loch, and sister, Rose Loch. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Faust Funeral Home Inc., 902 N. Bellevue Ave., Hulmeville, PA 19047, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Parkinsons Foundation at www.apdaparkinson.org or the American Cancer Society in honor of his only son John C. Loch, donate3.cancer.org. Faust Funeral Home, Hulmeville www.faustfuneralhome.com