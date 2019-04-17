Betty Jo Martin Haymond, age 88, of Hixson, Tenn., and formerly of Buckhannon, W.Va., and Baden, Pa., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Serenity Care in Buckhannon. She was born April 4, 1931, at French Creek, W.Va., a daughter of the late Dr. Josiah and Iva Rexroad Lee Martin. She was united in marriage on December 8, 1947, to the love of her life, Arnold Ross Haymond; together they celebrated fifty-three years of marriage before his death on September 24, 2001. Betty is survived by her children, William Ross Haymond and wife Pamela of Hendersonville, N.C., Kathy Goodwin and husband Mark of Boca Raton, Fla., and Julie Mickey and husband Tom of Hixson, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Jonathan Goodwin and wife Natalie, Alison Blusiewicz and husband Michael, Elizabeth Harrell and husband Cliff, and Brian Mickey and wife Caroline; and four great-grandchildren, Marcus Goodwin, Ivy and Dean Harrell, and Malcolm Mickey. Betty Jo also leaves behind her devoted sister, Phyllis Jean Thacker of Buckhannon; nephews, Steve Thacker, John Kyle Lee, Jr., and Jim, John, Tommy and Max Lee; and a niece, Tina Mullendore. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Kyle Lee and wife Phyllis Ann and L. Keith Lee and wife Zita; four sisters, Blanche, Fern, Jeanette and Mary Bly; brother-in-law, Neale Thacker; nieces, Becky Lee and Debbie Thacker-Wilfong; and nephews, Bob and Kenny Lee. Betty Jo previously lived in Baden, Pa., from 1953-1984 and was an active member of the Baden Methodist Women's Circle and Meals on Wheels. The funeral will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the HEAVNER AND CUTRIGHT FUNERAL CHAPEL. Online condolences may be extended to the Haymond family at www.heavnerandcutright.com