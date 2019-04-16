Reverend Michael J. Sheehan Reverend Michael J. Sheehan, Pastor Emeritus, Sacred Heart Chuch, Philadelphia, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 82. Father Sheehan was born Oct. 2, 1936 in Cork City, Ireland, the son of the late John and Margaret (Daragon) Sheehan. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Noel J. Sheehan; his aunt, Mary "Mimi" Daragon; and dear friends, Tony and Rita Corry, C. Carson Beckman, Sara Dean Roberts, Ernestine McBride, Mirian Wrightsman and Edward Carter. Father will be sadly missed by his sister-in-law, Barbara Sheehan; nephews, Terry (Tina), Kevin, Brendan, Michael and Brian (Stacy); his great nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Krista, Erika and Patrick John; and his loving friends, the Corry family: Dennis, Tim and Cheri and family, Bud and Peg and family, Brian and Lisa and their family. He started school in Selsden Public School, Croydon, England. Father came to the United States in September 1942 and then attended Incarnation of Our Lord and Saint Martin of Tours Schools. He was a graduate of Northeast Catholic High. Father further his studies at the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales Novitate, Saint Charles Seminary, LaSalle University and Rutgers School of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Studies. Father Sheehan was ordained on May 16, 1964 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints and Paul, Philadelphia, by Most Reverend. His first assignment as Parochial Vicar was at Christ the King Parish, Philadelphia, where he was active in youth ministry. He then was assigned to Epiphany of Our Lord Parish where along with youth ministry he was engaged in prison ministry. Father was co-chair of the Ambler-Norristown chapter of ACLU and held various offices in the Ambler-Norristown Ministerial Associates, Dignity. He also served as Parchochial Vicar at Nativity B.V.M., Media, where he was Neumann Chaplain for the local Penn State Campus; Nativity B.V.M., Port Richmond; Resurrection of Our Lord, Northeast Philadelphia.; Saint Frances Cabrini, Fairless Hills; and Saint Monica, Berwyn. Father was the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, Philadelphia for 20 years until his retirement in June 2010 as Pastor Emeritus. In retirement, he was active helping out at several local parishes. Every weekend he was at Saint Jerome's, Philadelphia; two weekends a month he was at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton. Father also could be found serving Saint Leo's, Our Lady of Calvary, Saint Martha, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Nativity of Our Lord (Warminster), Our Lady of Guadalupe, Immaculate Heart of Mary Nursing Home (where his mother died in 1992), Our Lady of Fatima, Saint Ephrem, Christ the King, Saint Anselm and Saint Dominic Parishes. He also celebrated viewings and burial services at several area funeral homes. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Christ the King Church, 3532 Chesterfield Road, Philadelphia. Rite of Committal will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Father Sheehan's name may be made to a charity of donor's choice. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com