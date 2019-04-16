Paul Lewchenko Paul Lewchenko of Morrisville passed away Sunday in Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Langhorne. He was 95. Mr. Lewchenko was born in Poltava, Ukraine, and was the son of the late Thnat and Maria Dadachko Lewchenko. He resided in Trenton and Germany before moving to Morrisville in 1953. Paul retired from Robertson Tile Co. in Morrisville, Pa., after many years of dedicated service and was one of the original parishioners who assisted in building the new site for St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Yardville in 1974. Mr. Lewchenko was a member of St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Yardville and the Morrisville Burger King Breakfast Club. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years who passed away in 2011, Oleksandra Kononenko Lewchenko, and is survived by his children and their spouses, Olga Grozio, Victor and Rita Lewchenko, and Nina and Patrick Decker, and grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Ian and Alexis. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 839 Yardville Allentown Road, Yardville, with Very Rev. Petro Levko officiating. Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, South Bound Brook. The family requests memorial donations be made to St. George's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 839 Yardville Allentown Road, Yardville, NJ 08620. Condolences may be sent to the web site listed below. Koschek And Porter Funeral Directors, Roebling koschekandporterfuneralhome.com