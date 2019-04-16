Millie Oring Millie (Rosen) Oring of Langhorne, formerly of Yardley, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Oring; the loving mother of Jocelyn Kravitz (Jim) and Richard Oring (Rachael); the cherished grandmother of Aaron, Steven, Ethan, Myles and Logan; and the devoted sister of Beverly Leopold and the late Gertrude Shapiro. Millie was born to Abraham and Sarah Rosen on Sept. 28, 1944 in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Brooklyn College and the College of New Jersey, and taught elementary and middle school for over 25 years, mostly in the Trenton School system. Millie will be remembered as a loving and giving mother, friend and teacher. We will always carry her in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to graveside services at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, Pa. Shiva will be held at the residence of Jocelyn and Jim Kravitz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Trenton Public Education Foundation (www.tpef.org). Joseph Levine and Sons Memorial Chapel, Trevose www.levinefuneral.com