Meredith F. "Johnny" Johnston Meredith Frank "Johnny" Johnston died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was 98 years old. He had a goal of reaching 100, but he ran a little short. Born June 29, 1920 in Maryland, Wisconsin, Meredith was the eldest of eight children and resided in Maryland until the passing of their father when Meredith was 8 years old. At which time the family moved to Fairchild, Wisconsin, where Meredith worked on his grandparents farms. He attended school in Fairchild and upon graduation, he and two buddies, joined the U.S. Navy. He spent his time during the war on carriers in the Atlantic and Pacific. He was transferred to the Yorktown and survived both battles at Coral Sea and Midway. At the wars end, his ship came into the Philadelphia Navy Yard and it was there at a USO dance where he met the love of his life, Joyce Martz. They were married in 1946 for 71 years until her death in 2017. While raising a young family, he opened up Johnston's Atlantic Service Station located on Street Road and Route 1 in Bensalem. In 1969, the gas station was taken for road improvement. Next, he opened a flooring business with his neighbor and partner, Tom Bartey, and they called the business "Barstone." The flooring process was new to the industry and was developed by his brothers, Hank and Lester Johnston. After several years, Tom Bartey left the business and Johnny continued to install floors on a part time basis and was also employed by Neshaminy School District as a bus driver. He maintained both jobs until the mid 1990s, when he sold the flooring business and continued to drive for Neshaminy until he was 80 years old. He never fully retired, but stayed busy chopping fire wood and helping others. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and gardening and pursued those hobbies to the end of his life. Meredith was an active member of the Harry Houseman Lodge since the mid 1960s. He continued to be an active member until he had to slow down to take care of his ailing wife approximately five years ago. He is survived by his three children, Mark (grandchildren, Mark and Stephanie); daughter, Christine Blevens (son-in-law, Lee, and children, Tanya, Jonathan and Mandolyn); son, Carl (daughter-in-law, Sue, and children, Lydia and Clint), along with eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Franklin and Lester, and a sister, Lilas. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mabel, Alice and Zelma, and a brother, Henry. Services will be held early fall at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa. Date and time will be posted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree or a garden in his honor. He loved the outdoors.