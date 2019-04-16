Maryann Carey On Sunday, April 7, 2019, Maryann Carey passed away, surrounded by loved ones. She was 59. Maryann was born Feb. 29, 1960 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Rita Switniewski and Rodney Carey. She received her B.S. in Occupational Therapy from Temple University, Philadelphia, in 1993. She practiced as an occupational therapist in New Jersey and Pennsylvania for nearly 25 years, working particularly with patients with mental illness. She married David Sowerbutts in 1984 and together they raised their two sons, Mark and Joshua, before separating in 2016. Maryann was immensely creative and had a passion for cooking and decorating. She loved the sights and sounds of the natural world, and often spent time walking around arboretums, parks, and gardens. Additionally, she loved to read and travel. Maryann was known for her generosity, kindness, understated sense of humor, and dedication as a mother. She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney, and her mother, Rita. She is survived by her two sons, Mark and Joshua, her two brothers, Kevin and Patrick, as well as by her cousins, a niece, and a nephew. As per her wishes, there will not be a funeral service. Instead, she will be cremated, and her ashes will be spread at a location she specified prior to her passing. Donations in her name may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.