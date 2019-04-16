Lois B. Cameron Lois Jean Banks Cameron of Newtown, Pa., widow of William R. Cameron, passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, Feb 16, 2019, after a brief illness. A gentle and compassionate woman, Lois was a proud mother; devoted to her family, friends, church and home. She enjoyed traveling, volunteering, cooking, antiques, her dog, 'Angel,' gardening and the beach. She cherished the time spent every summer throughout her life at her beloved Cottrell Lake, creating memories with family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Banks; her sister, Verna Lou; and Verna's husband, James Johnson. Lois is survived by her four children, their spouses and (grandchildren): Cindy and Stuart Carothers (Cameron and Katherine), Kim and Joe Earley (Joey, Sam and Jack), Bill and Gina Cameron (Cassie and Will) and Bob and Mary Cameron (Charlie). She is also survived by her sister, Nancy and her husband, Don Mills, sister-in-law, Joan Banks, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Lois was the daughter of Rev. Henry and Florence Banks. She was raised in Peckville, Pa. and Binghamton, N.Y. A graduate of Wilson College, she worked in Williamsport, Pa. before marrying and moving to Bucks County. While living in Southampton, Lois was active in the Junior Women's Club and Lutheran Church. After moving to Yardley, she was extremely active with the MPC Youth Club, and volunteered and traveled extensively with the Philadelphia Museum of Art Fairmont Park House Guides. She also started several home based businesses including catering, cooking classes and antique furniture restoration with "At the Sign of the Duck." After her husband's death, Lois lived briefly in New Bern, N.C. before moving to Pennswood Village in Newtown, where she continued volunteering. She leaves behind many friends and family who will miss her kindness, tender heart and warm smile. Her passing leaves a huge void in our lives. A Life Celebration will be held at Pennswood Village in Newtown on May 11. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Newtown Presbyterian Church designated for the Historical Church.