John "Jack" Kelley of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa., entered into eternal peace Friday, April 12, 2019, at Abington Hospital. He was 87. He was born in Queens, N.Y., to the late Charles Francis Xavier Kelley and Mary (Colligan) Kelley. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gisella "Sally" Kelley (Leitz), and their children, Sean Kelley of Jupiter, Fla., Brian Kelley (Lisa) of Ridgefield, Conn., Timothy Kelley (Helen) of Ireland, Kathleen (Kelley) Schweitzer (Brian) of Limerick, Pa., and Sharon Kelley (Kevin Meyers) of Harleysville, Pa., as well as 11 grandchildren. His family will receive relatives from at 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Nativity of Our Lord Church, 606 W. Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Burial will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Yardley, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund, Philanthropy Department, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. www.fleuhr.com