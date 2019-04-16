John J. Adomsky John J. Adomsky of Ivyland died peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital Hospice. He was 76. John was the beloved husband of 48 years to Doris Krauss Adomsky Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Julius and Clara Zarzycka Adomsky and the father of the late Jennifer Beth Adomsky. John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather. He will be greatly missed but forever remembered by everyone who had the pleasure to have known him and to have been loved by him. In addition to his wife Doris, John is survived by his loving son, Jonathan Adomsky of Furlong, and by his two adoring grandsons, Bennett and Preston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Union Cemetery, 209 Almshouse Rd. (at Temperance Ln.), Richboro, PA 18954. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Salvation Army, 4050 Conshohocken Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131. www.fluehr.com