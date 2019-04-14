Ruth E. McPherson, 61, of Center Twp., passed away Thursday April 11, 2019, in Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born August 16, 1957, in Rochester, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur and Betty (Rose) Phelps. Ruth graduated from Rochester High School in 1975, received her Bachelors of Science Degree in Human Ecology from Howard University in 1980, and was granted her Teacher's Certification in 1993 from Slippery Rock University. She was a member of Triumph Baptist Church in Ohio Twp., where she enjoyed singing in the choir and attending bible school; Eastern Star, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her career in education began at Beaver County Head Start and culminated with her retirement as a teacher from New Brighton Elementary School. Among her many hobbies she enjoyed writing, politics, Zumba, and traveling. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, Randall H. McPherson; their beloved children, Anthony McPherson, and Michelle McPherson; her siblings, Vedoster "Spike" (Regenia) Ingram, Janet Guyden, Sherry (Kirk) Vital, Jeff (Paula) Phelps, Anita (Alvin) Crowder, and Robert (Cacie) Phelps and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061, where a service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m., with her pastor, Rev. Craig Giles, officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver.