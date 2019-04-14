Roy Morris passed away in his sleep on Monday, April 8, 2019, at his home in Surry, Va. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; daughters, Alethia Canady (Todd), Teresa Brndjar (Mark) and Jennifer Chandler (Jerry); six grandchildren; and his siblings, Richard P. Morris (Lisa) and Stephanie Morris. Formerly of Feasterville, Roy was a Neshaminy and Temple graduate, serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He also received an MBA from the University of Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Roy's favorite charities: Heartland Hospice, Surry Humane Society, or the American Legion.