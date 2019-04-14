Ronald Nello Rossi, 43, of Hopewell Twp. passed away after a brief illness on April 9, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. A blessing service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Private Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Honoring Ron's passion for hockey and his love of sports, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter initiative: SportsMatter.org