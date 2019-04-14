Raymond E. Chew of Kintnersville, formerly of Hatfield, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in his home. He was 82. He was the husband of Helen R. (Hitchon) Chew. They were married 58 years last October. Born in Hatfield, Pa., he was the son of the late George G. and Anna C. (Hoehn) Chew. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union retiring in 2000 from Leonard Kunkin Associates in Souderton. He enjoyed outdoor activities and he also enjoyed his 1950 Ford Hot Rod. Raymond was a U.S. Navy veteran. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Stephen Chew (Marie) of Pennsburg, Pa. and Daniel Chew of Bethlehem, Pa.; a sister, Susan Riebman of Warrington; three grandchildren, Thomas, Colby and Mason; and a great grandchild, Leah. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Chew, and two brothers, George Chew and Lester Chew. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., 821 W. Broad St., Quakertown, PA 18951, where a calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bayada Hospice, 2370 York Rd., Suite E-1, Jamison, PA 18929, or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org. C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Quakertown www.crstrunk.com