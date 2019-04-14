Philip Cohn of Delran, N.J. passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was the husband of Bebe Cohn; father of Jeffrey Cohn and Andy Cohn (Ileana); and grandfather of David and Sofia Cohn. Phil was a very dedicated and active member of Adath Emanu-El, where he was a past president. Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning at 10:30 a.m. to Adath Emanu-El, 205 Elbo Lane, Mount Laurel, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions can be made to Adath Emanu-El at www.adathemanuel.com. Platt Memorial Chapels, Cherry Hill, N.J. www.plattmemorial.com