Marion "Snook" Kutzko, 77, of Economy, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in her home. She was born December 6, 1941, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late John and Marion (Beck) Sergeant. She was a retired office manager for Magisterial District Court 36-71-01. Her passions in life next to spending time with her grandchildren were camping and enjoying nature. She spent many hours on her front porch watching the birds and animals. Marion really looked forward to eating out and going shopping. She is survived by her son, John W. (Deanna) Kutzko of Freedom; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn and John M. Kutzko, and a brother, John Sergeant of Center Twp. Family will receive friends on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.