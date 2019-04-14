Major Matthew M. Wiegand of Ambler, Pa. was killed in a night training accident on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Major Wiegand and his co-pilot were flying the AH-1Z Viper as part of the seven-week-long Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course. The crash occurred in the vicinity of MCAS Yuma's training areas, and the cause is still under investigation. Major Wiegand was hand-selected as an instructor to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) and stationed at MCAS Yuma, Arizona. Major Wiegand joined the Marine Corps in 2008 after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant. He held the highest flight leadership and instructor qualifications in both the AH-1W Super Cobra and the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters with nearly 2,000 flight hours. His previous duty stations include NAS Pensacola, Florida; NAS Corpus Christi, Texas; and most recently Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, where he was assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadrons 367 and 469. Major Wiegand previously deployed in support of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as well as twice in support of the Unit Deployment Program in Okinawa, Japan. He also participated in numerous bi-lateral exercises with Joint and foreign partners, including operations in the Philippines and South Korea. His personal awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award. As part of a Navy family, Matt moved many times and leaves friends in Miami, Annapolis, Norfolk, northern Virginia, Chicago, and Horsham. While his father was Commanding Officer of NAS JRB Willow Grove, the annual airshows were a highlight for Matt and his buddies, thus sparking an incredible passion for aviation. As a MAWTS-1 instructor, Matt truly enjoyed flying with and working beside many of his closest friends. It has been said that he filled the office with his vibrant personality, pranks, and enough homemade food to feed the entire building. A graduate of Hatboro Horsham High School, Matt earned varsity letters in lacrosse, golf, and ice hockey. When Matt was not flying, he could be found on the golf course, watching the Flyers, playing guitar, tossing the pellet with friends, rough-housing with his dog, listening to music, or in front of his grill. Matt's favorite holiday was "Friendsgiving" and he loved bringing people together with a nice cookout or for a sporting event. Fly, Eagles Fly! Matt is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Katrina and their sweet dog, Charlotte "Charlie"; his parents, Margaret and Captain Roy A. (Skip), USN (Ret.); lifelong friends, Jeff and JD; and a band of brothers and sisters from the U.S. Naval Academy, the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Army. Matt and Katrina shared a deep love for their dog Charlie, their friends and family, and making each other laugh. They both enjoyed the outdoors, good music, comedy, and classic cars. Matt's love for both teaching and learning extended beyond his time in the cockpit and the MAWTS-1 classrooms; he was often found soaking up new information and sharing it with anyone who would listen. A visitation for Major Matthew M. Wiegand will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at the Ciavarelli Funeral Home, 951 East Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Matthew's final resting place will at Arlington National Cemetery. He will be buried with full military honors at 11 a.m. on Aug. 15th. Contributions in Major Wiegand's memory may be made to the Wingman Foundation, 10915 Via Brescia, Unit 909, San Diego, CA 92129. Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ambler www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com