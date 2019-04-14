Leonard E. Kutzko, 92, of Center Twp., passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Rochester Manor and Villa. He was born in Houtzdale, Pa., on July 20, 1926, the son of the late Susan and Michael Kutzko. Leonard was the original owner and operator at Leonard's Auto Repair in Monaca and was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during World War II. He enjoyed camping, reading and traveling with his wife to many of the U.S. National Parks. He also enjoyed volunteering as a ranger at the Flagler Beach State Park in Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Benjamin Druzak; two great grandsons, Macon Bittner and Peter Talon Kutzko and his six siblings. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice Kutzko; three children, Leonard and Mary Kutzko, Center Twp., Dr. Lee Ann Ranieri, Scottsdale, Ariz. and Cheri and Jeffrey Druzak, Nevillewood; eight grandchildren, Jacy Kutzko Bittner, Cody Kutzko, John Ranieri, Lisa Preetz, Joshua Druzak, Monika Giza and Izabela and Daniel Druzak; eleven great grandchildren, Camden, Gus and Archie Bittner, Elizabeth and Maxwell Ranieri, Leo Preetz, Brooke, Noah and Jace Druzak, and Michelle and Julie Giza. All services are private.