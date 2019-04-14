Kevin Flanagan of Amissville, Virginia, formerly of Levittown, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was 42. Born in Philadelphia, Kevin was raised in the Magnolia Hill section of Levittown and attended Pennsbury High School. Kevin was a very talented craftsman and spent his working career in the construction industry. He enjoyed being outdoors and working on landscaping. He also loved spending time with his dog, Cujo. Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Marie "Toni" Bridygham (Ken); his father, William Flanagan; brothers, William Flanagan (Lana) and Sean Flanagan (Brenda); nephew, Danny Flanagan; his beloved girlfriend, Kayla; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 until 1 p.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any animal organization or to a charity of the donor's choice. James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com