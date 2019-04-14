John Ramos Thomas, 37, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday April 10, 2019, in Ohio State University Hospital, following a brief battle with cancer. Born July 28, 1981, in Beaver, he is a son of Frederick and Elizabeth "Betsy" (Adenix) Thomas. John graduated from Center Area High School in 1999, and received his Degree in Business Administration in 2005, and Bachelors of Science Degree in 2010, both from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a member of the New Brighton Church of Christ and was currently employed by the 911th Air Lift Wing in Moon Twp. In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by a devoted brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sarah Thomas; niece, Liz Thomas; nephew, Freddy Thomas and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends will be received Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA 15061, where a service will be held Monday at 10 a.m., with Ministers Richard Walton and Jason Shodd, officiating. Private interment will take place in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. John was patient, loving, kind, and always willing to help. He was a good worker and will be missed greatly.