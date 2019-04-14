John Anthony Robillard, always known as "Jack," previously of Doylestown, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his home in Punta Gorda, Fla. on Friday, March 22, 2019. Jack was born Jan. 6, 1944 in Providence, R.I. to Dorothy (Dee) and John G. Robillard. He was a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, where he was co-captain of the URI Football team his senior year. He taught Phys. Ed and coached swimming for a short time, then thought joining the Marine Corps might be easier! He was a Cobra Helicopter pilot in Vietnam, earning many citations including the Distinguished Flying Cross. The friendships he found there are everlasting the Bonds of Brotherhood like no other Jack flew for Air New England, then joined Continental Airlines where he met his "sweethaaht" Pamela Crawford. They married and had over 30 years of love and laughter! Jack's family meant the world to him! He was the Great Protector of his sisters, wife, niece, and nephew. He was that "Crazy Uncle" that everyone always talks about he loved to tease and embarrass his niece, Kate, and nephew, Andrew, especially in front of their friends! They knew, however, that they could always go to him for help or advice, whether they took it or not! Once you met Jack, you never forgot him. He was one of a kind, a loyal friend, whip smart, quick witted, and always had a comeback for any comment directed at him. Best of all is he could take a wise crack as well as dish them out, which made everyone want to pick on him! He loved it and came back with more! Being from New England, Jack had always been interested in antiques. Always the showman, he found his niche in being an auctioneer in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida on his days off from flying, and after he retired from the airlines. Also, after retirement, he became Director of Aviation for the Monroe County Sheriff's Dept. in the Florida Keys. He was a Champion Racquetball player in the 80s, and played as often as he could, until for health reasons he couldn't anymore. He owned one of the first Racquetball Clubs in the state of Rhode Island, back in the 70s. He also was an avid New England sports fan, Patriots and Bruins in particular, which made for some fun times with Michigan neighbors, who are avid Detroit fans! Those who have gone before him are his sister, Charlotte; his mom, Dot; dad, John; and his Marine Corps brothers Charlie, Tom, Yaz, and Charlie Y among others, who have been waiting for him to get the party started! Those who will miss him every day are his sister and brother-in-law, Jana and Doug MacMillan; his niece, Dr. Kate Lizcano MacMillan and her husband, Dr. Raphael Lizcano; nephew, Andrew MacMillan; his three wild, funny, and cute "grand" nephews, Gabriel, Danny, and Sammy Lizcano; brothers-in-law, Frank Bottis and Bill Crawford; his "sweethaaht" Pam and their little pup, Brady (any resemblance to the Patriots QB is purely coincidental!); and so many loving, wonderful friends from all areas of his life. He's traded his pilot wings for angel wings, so we know he'll be watching over us until we meet again. "Fly West" Jackson, Semper Fi We all love you so much! There will be a Military Honor Service at 1 p.m. Monday, at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. If anyone wants to make a donation in his memory, we'd recommend Disabled American Veterans or the Wounded Warrior Project.