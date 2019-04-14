Jessie Why, 92, of Patterson Twp., passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at CuraHealth. Born December 10, 1926, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Why. Jessie graduated from Beaver Falls High School, then went on to attend Geneva College. She worked for Drs. Funkhouser, Haddad, Sheets and Pascua. She was a 78-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Beaver Falls. Jessie was a loving, caring aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Surviving are two brothers, Raymond (Patricia) Why and Frank (Georgia) Why; two sisters, Margaret Wong, and Shirley (Sam) Moy; twelve nieces and eleven nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Why and Donald Why; a sister, Rose Why; a brother-in-law, George Wong and a niece, Jennifer Why McCracken. Friends will be received Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com. A service will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Beaver Falls, 1103 8th Ave. Beaver Falls. Rev. Dr. Judy Angleberger will officiate. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made in Jessie's name to the Synod Moderators Fund of the First Presbyterian Church- 1103 8th Avenue Beaver Falls PA 15010.